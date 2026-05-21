Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get FOX alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Trending Headlines about FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Fox News continued to push a heavy slate of breaking political and foreign-policy coverage, including Iran, Israel, Cuba, and U.S. election stories, which could support traffic and viewership but does not signal a direct financial catalyst for FOX. Iran war Trump news Strait of Hormuz blockade ceasefire tensions May 20

Fox News continued to push a heavy slate of breaking political and foreign-policy coverage, including Iran, Israel, Cuba, and U.S. election stories, which could support traffic and viewership but does not signal a direct financial catalyst for FOX. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Fox Business-related coverage on Washington targeting Iran’s crypto network highlights FOX’s continued presence in high-interest financial news, which may help engagement but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Washington Targets Iran’s 7 Billion Crypto Network To Cut Off Financial Channels FOX

Recent Fox Business-related coverage on Washington targeting Iran’s crypto network highlights FOX’s continued presence in high-interest financial news, which may help engagement but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: The company also had a steady stream of opinion, sports, and culture content, including coverage from Fox News personalities and commentary, which supports brand visibility but offers limited immediate stock impact.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54. FOX has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $37,117,166.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 152 shares in the company, valued at $8,846.40. This trade represents a 99.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $12,505,370.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 362,206 shares in the company, valued at $20,892,042.08. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,871 shares of company stock worth $91,893,926 over the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in FOX by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,145 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company's stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FOX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FOX wasn't on the list.

While FOX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here