Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GUTS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fractyl Health from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on GUTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Fractyl Health Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Fractyl Health has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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