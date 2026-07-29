Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.5250, with a volume of 180426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 29,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $291,530.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $284,665. The trade was a -4,246.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 766,875 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,237,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 168,993 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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