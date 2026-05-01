Franklin BSP Realty Trust Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Franklin BSP Realty Trust NYSE: FBRT executives highlighted portfolio growth, book value gains and continued efforts to resolve legacy credit issues during the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call held April 30. Management also pointed to improving contributions from NewPoint, its real estate lending and servicing platform, and reiterated that the company remains active but disciplined in a competitive commercial real estate lending environment.

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Management frames a late-cycle market with tight spreads

Chief Executive Officer Michael Comparato said the quarter unfolded amid “an increasingly complex macro backdrop,” citing geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility. Even so, he argued that commercial real estate has “already gone through its correction over the past few years,” with values having “reset meaningfully across all asset classes.”

Comparato said the company believes it is “much closer to the end of this cycle than the beginning,” with the remaining work concentrated in “the final phase” as lenders move beyond “extend and pretend.” He added that liquidity remains strong and competition high, with “spreads near cyclical tights.”

Against that backdrop, Comparato said Franklin BSP’s origination activity exceeded repayments in the quarter, resulting in portfolio growth. He also noted the firm has been selectively deploying capital into equity investments and has seen “meaningful appreciation” in those positions, with estimated fair values “significantly increasing” since initial investment. Comparato said the company expects the equity allocation to rise through 2026, while also remaining open to exiting positions “if the pricing is compelling.”

Earnings details include realized losses tied to REO sales and a specific CECL reserve

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jerry Baglien reported GAAP net income of $12.3 million, or $0.08 per fully converted common share. Distributable earnings were $13.5 million, or $0.09 per fully converted share.

Baglien said distributable earnings included $12.3 million of realized losses tied to foreclosure real estate that the company sold. Excluding those losses, distributable earnings were $0.22 per fully converted share. Baglien attributed results to “relatively stable net interest margins compared to Q4,” along with a more normalized contribution from NewPoint.

The company recorded a $13.5 million CECL provision in the quarter, which Baglien said included a $1.3 million benefit from the general reserve and a $14.8 million specific reserve “primarily tied to one watch list loan.” In the Q&A session, Baglien confirmed the increase was largely tied to “the one position that went to a five.”

Book value per share increased to $14.18, which Baglien said was driven by share repurchase activity. The company repurchased nearly $40 million of common stock during the quarter. After quarter end, the board reauthorized the share repurchase program with $50 million available through December 31, 2026.

Net leverage ended the quarter at 2.84x, with recourse leverage at 1.16x. Excluding leverage on NewPoint assets, Baglien said net leverage was 2.62x, compared with the company’s stated leverage target of 2.75x to 3x with NewPoint excluded.

After quarter end, Baglien said the company issued an $880.4 million managed CRE CLO and called a 2022-vintage CLO that had exited its reinvestment period. He said reinvestment capacity is now available across three CLOs, and that the company expects earnings to benefit in 2026 from a larger core portfolio and a more stable contribution from NewPoint.

Core portfolio grows; multifamily remains dominant and office exposure limited

President Brian Buffone said the core portfolio ended the quarter at approximately $4.6 billion, with net growth of $173 million. The increase was driven by $468 million of new loan commitments (plus future funding commitments from previously closed loans) and partially offset by $323 million of repayments. Buffone said the company expects “continued modest portfolio growth” through the rest of the year.

Buffone said about 79% of loans are backed by multifamily assets, while office exposure was “extremely limited” at 1% of the core portfolio. He said the office exposure totals $55 million across three loans, two performing and one non-performing and on the watch list.

During the quarter, the company originated 26 loans at a weighted average spread of 278 basis points, with multifamily representing 92% of production. Buffone said management remains focused on “high-quality multifamily loans with lower loan-to-value profiles.”

The company’s pre-rate hike portfolio continued to run off and represents about 29% of total loan commitments, with $175 million of first-quarter payoffs tied to that vintage. Buffone characterized the trend as progress rotating into newer, post-rate-hike originations.

On credit, Buffone said the portfolio’s average risk rating was 2.5 and there were 11 loans on the watch list at quarter end. The company resolved one watch list loan through a sale during the quarter and added two multifamily loans to the watch list.

REO count reduced; largest REO sold early in Q2

Buffone said the foreclosure REO count declined to six assets at quarter end from seven in the prior quarter. He called the most significant milestone the sale of the Raleigh multifamily asset shortly after quarter end, describing it as “by far our largest REO position.” Buffone said write-downs associated with that sale were recognized in the first quarter and contributed to realized losses.

In response to an analyst question about remaining REO assets, management said most are actively being marketed. Buffone said the company hopes to resolve two or three of the remaining assets in Q2 and Q3 and redeploy capital back into its core multifamily lending business. Comparato added that indications on the two closest-to-sell assets suggest they may be “collectively at or maybe even above” current marks.

NewPoint contribution viewed as more normalized; rates remain key swing factor

Baglien said distributable earnings from NewPoint totaled $5.6 million in Q1, which he described as more consistent with a “normalized steady-state level of income.” Agency origination volume was $646 million, which management attributed to typical seasonal softness versus the back half of 2025.

At quarter end, Baglien said the MSR portfolio was valued at about $217 million and generated $6.7 million of income in Q1, representing an average MSR rate of roughly 100 basis points. NewPoint’s servicing portfolio totaled $58.1 billion, with the quarter-over-quarter increase driven largely by integration efforts, including the transition of all BSP real estate loans onto the NewPoint servicing platform during the quarter. Baglien said the full earnings benefit from that transition will be realized in coming quarters.

During Q&A, Baglien said the transfer occurred mid-first quarter, meaning results did not capture the full benefit, and he expects the impact to be “more positive” beyond Q1 as 2026 progresses.

Comparato said origination volumes and transaction activity remain highly sensitive to interest-rate moves. He described a range in which activity can shift quickly, noting that even modest changes have an “outsized impact” on borrowers’ willingness to transact. Comparato also suggested there could be upside to the conduit business if rates settle, and said the company is buying its first CMBS B-piece in about five years to provide borrowers “more certainty of execution.”

Comparato also discussed capital allocation priorities, including the dividend. He said the prior dividend cut was intended to stop “burning book value” while the company transitions legacy assets into performing investments, and reiterated that management believes earnings power is “substantially higher” than what was delivered in the quarter, depending on continued execution in resolving REO and non-performing loans.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust NYSE: FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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