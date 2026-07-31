Franklin BSP Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Franklin BSP Realty Trust NYSE: FBRT reported second-quarter 2026 distributable earnings that covered its dividend for a second consecutive quarter, as improved core net interest income, a strong contribution from its conduit business and lower realized losses supported results.

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The commercial real estate lender reported GAAP net income of $16.3 million, or $0.13 per fully converted common share. Distributable earnings were $28.3 million, or $0.25 per fully converted share. Excluding approximately $1.9 million of realized losses, distributable earnings totaled $30.2 million, or $0.28 per share.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Comparato said the commercial real estate market remained unsettled during the quarter, citing geopolitical concerns, higher oil prices, inflation worries and a persistently elevated interest-rate environment. Transaction activity in multifamily slowed as buyers and sellers remained divided on pricing, he said.

“We have remained selective in deploying capital,” Comparato said, adding that the company is targeting opportunities where its structuring expertise and relationships can produce attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Book Value Rises as Company Repurchases Shares

Book value per fully converted share increased to $14.24 from $14.18 in the first quarter. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jerry Baglien said share repurchases contributed to the increase.

During the quarter, FBRT repurchased more than $16 million of common stock at an average price of $8.70 per share. Management said it views repurchases as an attractive use of capital while the shares trade at a substantial discount to book value.

The company ended the quarter with net leverage of 2.6 times and recourse leverage of 0.7 times. About 79% of core financing was non-mark-to-market, and FBRT had nearly $800 million of available liquidity, including cash, CLO reinvestment capacity and available financing.

Baglien said the company recorded a $5.2 million CECL provision on its core portfolio, primarily reflecting a higher general reserve tied to changes in the economic environment and modest additions to specific reserves for a small number of watch-list assets.

Management also noted that approximately $250 million of equity remains invested in underperforming assets. Resolving those positions remains a priority, Baglien said.

NewPoint Production Slows, While Servicing Portfolio Expands

NewPoint, FBRT’s agency lending and servicing platform, generated $7.4 million of distributable earnings during the quarter. Agency originations totaled approximately $399 million, reflecting subdued commercial real estate transaction volumes.

The servicing portfolio grew to nearly $60 billion. Servicing fees and float income increased by $1.2 million during the quarter, providing what management described as a stable cash contribution.

Comparato said NewPoint’s previously discussed 2026 agency origination volume range of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion will be difficult to achieve in the current rate environment. He said many borrowers are choosing floating-rate financing while waiting for an opportunity to lock in lower long-term fixed rates.

Still, he said the platform’s pipeline remained strong, with $1.7 billion quoted or in underwriting. Comparato said a meaningful decline in rates could prompt borrowers to move quickly, potentially allowing NewPoint to generate a $1 billion quarterly origination volume.

Core Portfolio Declines Amid Repayments

FBRT’s core loan portfolio ended the second quarter at approximately $4.3 billion. The company originated roughly $167 million of new loan commitments across nine loans, while receiving approximately $458 million in repayments, resulting in a net portfolio decline.

President Brian Buffone said the company continued to emphasize lower-leverage loans and experienced sponsors as competition for high-quality multifamily loans remained active. FBRT also completed its first B-piece CMBS investment in several years as a supplement to its usual balance-sheet investments.

Multifamily represented approximately 80% of outstanding portfolio balances, while office exposure was 1%. About 77% of investments were originated after interest rates began rising, reflecting management’s effort to transition the portfolio toward newer-vintage loans. The company reported no exposure to data centers, life sciences or lab space.

Average portfolio risk rating improved to 2.4 from 2.5 in the first quarter.

Watch-list loans increased to 12 from 11, following two additions and one resolution.

Legacy loans declined to approximately 23% of the total loan book and were predominantly backed by multifamily properties.

Foreclosure REO assets remained at six after the company sold one asset and added another.

The newly added REO asset, Point at Caldwell, was appraised by a third-party vendor above FBRT’s basis, producing a $9.7 million increase in carrying value, Buffone said.

During the question-and-answer session, management discussed La Serena, a Houston-area asset that returned to the company’s REO portfolio after a subsequent sponsor failed to execute its business plan. Comparato said FBRT had previously foreclosed on and sold the property at a profit, and Buffone said the company was negotiating a purchase and sale agreement for the asset.

Looking ahead, management said it expects earnings to fluctuate with one-time items and asset resolutions but believes the company is progressing toward improved earnings power. The company also said it will continue balancing loan originations with stock repurchases and the need to maintain the efficiency of its CLO financing structures.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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