Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $111.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $776,430.60. The trade was a 53.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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