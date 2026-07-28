Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $115.82 and last traded at $112.7760, with a volume of 19214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.43.

The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS.

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Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,430.60. The trade was a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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