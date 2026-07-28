Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

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Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.2%

FELE stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 85.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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