Franklin Resources (BEN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.7586 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,686 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,433,816 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,494,817 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 936,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,860 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 816,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franklin Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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