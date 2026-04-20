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Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Freddie Mac logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target on Freddie Mac from $9.00 to $8.50 and kept an "underperform" rating, a target the firm says implies about an 18.9% upside from the current share price.
  • BTIG initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target, while overall analyst sentiment on MarketBeat is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of $16.71 (ratings: 1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Freddie Mac shares opened at $7.15, with a market cap of $4.65B, a negative P/E (‑357.5), a 50‑day moving average of $6.14, a 200‑day average of $8.47, and a 12‑month range of $3.40–$14.99.
  • Interested in Freddie Mac? Here are five stocks we like better.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock's current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMCC

Freddie Mac Price Performance

Shares of FMCC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.79. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freddie Mac OTCMKTS: FMCC, officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company's primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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