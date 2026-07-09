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Freedom Acquisition I (NASDAQ:FACT) Stock Price Up 0.1% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Freedom Acquisition I logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FACT shares edged up 0.1% on Wednesday, trading at $10.63 after moving only slightly from the prior close of $10.62. Volume was extremely light at just 133 shares, far below its average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a "sell (d)" rating. MarketBeat shows the stock’s average rating is also "Sell."
  • Freedom Acquisition I is a SPAC with no significant operations and is focused on completing a merger or similar business combination. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.04 in its latest earnings release.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Freedom Acquisition I.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:FACT - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Freedom Acquisition I in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on FACT

Freedom Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Freedom Acquisition I (NASDAQ:FACT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Freedom Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 14.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 325,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 499,023 shares of the company's stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 109,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,289 shares of the company's stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company's stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freedom Acquisition I Right Now?

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