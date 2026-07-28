Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev Sells 150 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $20,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,853.31. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Freedom Price Performance

Shares of Freedom stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $107.97 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Freedom had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.00%.The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Freedom by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Freedom by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FRHC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freedom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Freedom in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Freedom in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freedom

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp NASDAQ: FRHC is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm's product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

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