Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $6.7130 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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