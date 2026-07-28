Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6150 per share and revenue of $5.4842 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE FMS opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's payout ratio is 32.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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