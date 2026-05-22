Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get FMS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on FMS

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 50.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 479.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,861 shares of the company's stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 179,418 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 341,343 shares of the company's stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,704 shares of the company's stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 387.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA wasn't on the list.

While Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here