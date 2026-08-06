Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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