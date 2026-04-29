Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Fresh Del Monte Produce logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Right Now?

Before you consider Fresh Del Monte Produce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresh Del Monte Produce wasn't on the list.

While Fresh Del Monte Produce currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines