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Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Fresnillo logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Fresnillo rose by 39.0% in March to 1,103,260 shares, equal to about 0.1% of shares outstanding and a high short-interest ratio of 41.1 days.
  • FNLPF shares traded down 2.6% to $48.25 with only 1,995 shares changing hands (well below the ~19,954 average), and a 12‑month range of $12.70–$61.00.
  • Analyst consensus is a Hold (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 5 Hold, 2 Sell), with recent notes including Morgan Stanley restating underweight, Berenberg downgrading to hold, and Zacks upgrading to strong-buy.
  • Interested in Fresnillo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,103,260 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 793,510 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Fresnillo Trading Down 2.6%

FNLPF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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