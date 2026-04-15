Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,103,260 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 793,510 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Fresnillo Trading Down 2.6%

FNLPF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Further Reading

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