Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

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FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Frontdoor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 164.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 429.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 879 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.41. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $70.77.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 120.79%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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