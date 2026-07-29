Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Frontier Group updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.100-0.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Frontier Group's conference call:

Second-quarter results significantly exceeded expectations: adjusted loss per share was $0.10 versus prior guidance of a $0.45–$0.60 loss, while revenue reached a record $1.3 billion, up 38% year over year, with RASM up 28%.

adjusted loss per share was $0.10 versus prior guidance of a $0.45–$0.60 loss, while revenue reached a record $1.3 billion, up 38% year over year, with RASM up 28%. Frontier ended the quarter with $1.16 billion of liquidity and expects continued cost improvement, remaining on track for $200 million in annualized savings by 2027; unit costs excluding fuel and certain items fell more than 10% sequentially.

and expects continued cost improvement, remaining on track for $200 million in annualized savings by 2027; unit costs excluding fuel and certain items fell more than 10% sequentially. Fleet rightsizing is largely complete, with all 24 AerCap aircraft returned and potential early termination of 13 A320neo leases alongside up to 10 newer A321neos; management expects a fleet of no more than 168 aircraft through 2027, supporting more disciplined growth.

Commercial initiatives are gaining traction, including nearly 30% year-over-year growth in Barclays co-brand revenue and strong demand for UpFront Plus; first-class seating will roll out beginning in late 2026, followed by fleet-wide Starlink Wi-Fi in early 2027.

Frontier expects third-quarter adjusted EPS between a $0.10 loss and $0.10 profit and fourth-quarter EPS between breakeven and a $0.20 profit, but higher fuel prices remain a material headwind and 2027 growth plans remain dependent on oil prices and market conditions.

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Frontier Group Stock Up 4.6%

ULCC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $30,005.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,849.14. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings - Frontier Llc sold 11,700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $84,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,706,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,486,987.20. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,811,670 shares of company stock worth $84,843,756. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Group by 136,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,152 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Frontier Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Frontier reported a second-quarter loss of $0.10 per share, substantially better than the $0.47 loss analysts expected and an improvement from the $0.31 loss reported a year earlier. Frontier Group Holdings Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Frontier reported a second-quarter loss of $0.10 per share, substantially better than the $0.47 loss analysts expected and an improvement from the $0.31 loss reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached a record $1.28 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.22 billion consensus estimate, indicating strong demand and improved operating performance. Frontier Airlines Delivers Record Second Quarter 2026 Revenue

Revenue reached a record $1.28 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.22 billion consensus estimate, indicating strong demand and improved operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of a loss of $0.10 to a profit of $0.10 compares favorably with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, supporting the near-term bullish reaction. Frontier Group Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Third-quarter EPS guidance of a loss of $0.10 to a profit of $0.10 compares favorably with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, supporting the near-term bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance ranges from breakeven to $0.20, broadly near analyst expectations, but the midpoint is slightly below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Frontier Group Earnings and Guidance

Fourth-quarter EPS guidance ranges from breakeven to $0.20, broadly near analyst expectations, but the midpoint is slightly below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Frontier remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 9.62% and negative return on equity of 39.20%. Investors will likely continue to focus on whether revenue growth can translate into sustained profits.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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