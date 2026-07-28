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FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
FRP logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FRP Holdings shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching $24.05 before trading at $23.39, compared with a 200-day average of $23.16.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: one firm upgraded FRP from “sell” to “hold,” while another reaffirmed a “sell” rating; MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on $10.59 million in revenue. Institutional investors own 45.42% of FRP, with several firms increasing their positions.
  • Interested in FRP? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $24.05. FRP shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 83,837 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FRP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FRP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FRP has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $448.39 million, a P/E ratio of 584.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FRP by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in FRP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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