FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $24.05. FRP shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 83,837 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FRP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FRP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FRP has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $448.39 million, a P/E ratio of 584.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FRP by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in FRP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

Further Reading

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