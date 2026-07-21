FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $24.03. FRP shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 88,785 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FRP in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FRP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Down 1.5%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 591.65 and a beta of 0.51.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,510 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 2,000.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FRP by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

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