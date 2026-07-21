Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
FRP logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) moved above its 200-day moving average on Monday, trading as high as $24.03 before last changing hands at $23.66.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from sell to hold. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is still Sell.
  • The company reported a loss of $0.04 per share in its latest quarterly results on revenue of $10.59 million, and the stock has a market cap of about $453.56 million.
  • Interested in FRP? Here are five stocks we like better.

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $24.03. FRP shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 88,785 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FRP in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FRP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Down 1.5%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 591.65 and a beta of 0.51.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,510 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 2,000.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FRP by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FRP Right Now?

Before you consider FRP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FRP wasn't on the list.

While FRP currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines