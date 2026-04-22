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FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
FS Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FS Bancorp declared a $0.29 quarterly dividend, payable May 21 to shareholders of record on May 7, representing an annualized yield of about 2.8%.
  • The bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and currently has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1%, with analysts forecasting $5.16 in EPS next year (implying a projected payout ratio near 22.5%).
  • Shares are trading around $41.55 with a market cap of roughly $311.6 million and a P/E of about 9.7, inside a 12‑month range of $36.66 to $44.22.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $997.99. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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