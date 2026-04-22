FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

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FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $997.99. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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