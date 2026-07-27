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FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to "Neutral" at Brean Capital

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
FS Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Brean Capital downgraded FS Bancorp from “Buy” to “Neutral” and maintained a $45 price target, implying approximately 3.19% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly cautious, with one Buy rating and two Holds, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and an average target price of $45.
  • FS Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $1.08, matching estimates, alongside a 14.88% net margin and 10.96% return on equity; institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Brean Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the bank's stock. Brean Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised FS Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $235.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1,852.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,330 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 489.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,033 shares of the bank's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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