FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.8750.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $231.09. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $61,534,703. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,318,615,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339,447 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after buying an additional 220,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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