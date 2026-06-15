FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.8750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $241.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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