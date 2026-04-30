FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,619,470 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 4,739,156 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $213.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $255.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.39.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here