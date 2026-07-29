FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.5950) per share and revenue of $191.8280 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.01%. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.41 million. FTAI Infrastructure's revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts: Sign Up

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,787. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIP

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,200. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 324.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,679 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here