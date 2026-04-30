fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,137,761 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 5,961,556 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,927,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 94.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,516.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company's stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,444 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,101 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key fuboTV News

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels; this analyst support is likely helping intraday buying interest. Barrington Research Reaffirmation

Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels; this analyst support is likely helping intraday buying interest. Positive Sentiment: High-profile live sports (NBA/NHL/MLS/Champions League) in playoffs and cup play are directing consumers to streaming options — several guide articles list FuboTV as a viewing option, which boosts brand visibility and could drive short-term sign-ups/trials. Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Streaming

High-profile live sports (NBA/NHL/MLS/Champions League) in playoffs and cup play are directing consumers to streaming options — several guide articles list FuboTV as a viewing option, which boosts brand visibility and could drive short-term sign-ups/trials. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context: market cap remains small (~$349M), the stock trades below its 50- and 200-day averages and volume is slightly under its recent average — this can amplify moves on headline news but also suggests limited liquidity. (Background data from intraday quotes.)

Technical/market context: market cap remains small (~$349M), the stock trades below its 50- and 200-day averages and volume is slightly under its recent average — this can amplify moves on headline news but also suggests limited liquidity. (Background data from intraday quotes.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings risk — previews from Yahoo Finance and Zacks highlight that fuboTV may report negative earnings and lacks the factors that typically produce an earnings beat; disappointing results or weak guidance next week could reverse today's gains. Yahoo Finance Earnings Preview

Earnings risk — previews from Yahoo Finance and Zacks highlight that fuboTV may report negative earnings and lacks the factors that typically produce an earnings beat; disappointing results or weak guidance next week could reverse today's gains. Negative Sentiment: Carriage/dispute noise — coverage notes an ongoing NBC–FuboTV distribution dispute that could limit access to some playoff games for subscribers and pressure churn or customer acquisition if unresolved. NBC and FuboTV Dispute

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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