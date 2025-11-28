Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading Down 0.3% - What's Next?

Get Fuchs alerts: Sign Up

Fuchs Stock Performance

Shares of Fuchs SE ( ETR:FPE3 Get Free Report ) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €39.26 and last traded at €39.50. 58,014 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is €38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

