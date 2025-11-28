Free Trial
Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading Down 0.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares down 0.3% on Friday, last trading at €39.50 (intraday low €39.26) on volume of 58,014 shares versus a prior close of €39.62.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap of $4.66 billion with a P/E of 18.21 and PEG of 4.05; the 50-day SMA (€38.84) sits below the 200-day SMA (€42.06), indicating short-term weakness versus the longer-term trend.
  • Business and balance sheet: Fuchs is a global lubricants maker and shows solid liquidity (current ratio 1.99, quick ratio 1.21) with very low leverage (debt-to-equity 8.41).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 - Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €39.26 and last traded at €39.50. 58,014 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.62.

Fuchs Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is €38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

