FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.8333.

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A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on FuelCell Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FuelCell Energy news, EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $71,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $75,162.78. This represents a 48.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.31. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.05). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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