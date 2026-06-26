FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Approximately 4,157,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 5,650,483 shares.The stock last traded at $23.3330 and had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCEL. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.38.

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Key FuelCell Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: FuelCell Energy announced a multi-phase deal with Fit Energy USA LP to supply up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, a meaningful step toward expanding its pipeline and capturing demand tied to AI-driven infrastructure. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Lands 380 MW Data Center Power Deal With Fit Energy

FuelCell Energy announced a multi-phase deal with Fit Energy USA LP to supply up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, a meaningful step toward expanding its pipeline and capturing demand tied to AI-driven infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FCEL from “hold” to “buy” and set a $24 price target, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run from recent levels. Jefferies upgrades FuelCell Energy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FCEL from “hold” to “buy” and set a $24 price target, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that FCEL’s AI/data-center opportunity is growing, but investors are still waiting for more signed orders and clearer backlog conversion before assigning a stronger long-term valuation. FCEL Stock Outlook Hinges on AI Demand and Scale in 2026

Recent coverage highlighted that FCEL’s AI/data-center opportunity is growing, but investors are still waiting for more signed orders and clearer backlog conversion before assigning a stronger long-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Some traders took profits after the recent rally, and shares pulled back intraday as the market digested the size of the prior move and continued concerns about losses and funding needs. FuelCell Energy Drops 10%, Bloom Energy Falls 7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,298.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,724 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 118.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,947 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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