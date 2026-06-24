FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $25.11. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 7,419,921 shares changing hands.

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FuelCell Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: FuelCell Energy and Fit Energy USA LP announced a strategic agreement for up to 380 MW of clean, baseload on-site power for data centers, with initial 30 MW delivery expected to begin this year. Investors appear to be reacting to the size of the deal and its exposure to fast-growing AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

FuelCell Energy and Fit Energy USA LP announced a strategic agreement for up to for data centers, with initial 30 MW delivery expected to begin this year. Investors appear to be reacting to the size of the deal and its exposure to fast-growing AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: The announcement suggests FuelCell Energy could become a more important supplier to the AI/data-center power market , which needs reliable, distributed clean energy solutions and has been a key theme for energy/infrastructure investors. Article Title

The announcement suggests FuelCell Energy could become a more important supplier to the , which needs reliable, distributed clean energy solutions and has been a key theme for energy/infrastructure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that FCEL was trading well above broader fuel-cell peers such as Plug Power and Bloom Energy, indicating the move is largely company-specific rather than a sector-wide rally. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that FCEL was trading well above broader fuel-cell peers such as Plug Power and Bloom Energy, indicating the move is largely rather than a sector-wide rally. Negative Sentiment: Separately, brokerage sentiment remains cautious, with an average rating of “Reduce”, which could temper enthusiasm if the company does not convert this announcement into sustained revenue growth and profitability. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 6.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,298.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,724 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 118.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,947 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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