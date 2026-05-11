FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 27,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 7,961 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,516 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $944,000. Amundi bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of FCEL traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.78. 7,899,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,383. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Further Reading

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