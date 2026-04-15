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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Gap down: Fuji Electric shares opened at $17.98 after a prior close of $18.69 and last traded at $18.036 on light volume (2,389 shares), after the drop occurred prior to the trading session.
  • Analyst downgrade: The Goldman Sachs Group lowered the stock to a "sell" on Jan. 19, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" (one Hold, one Sell).
  • Technicals show the stock trading near its averages, with a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10, implying the price is close to both short- and long-term trend levels.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.98. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $18.0360, with a volume of 2,389 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

About Fuji Electric

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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