Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $19.06. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 5,461 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuji Electric currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Up 4.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

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