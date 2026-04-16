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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up before the open from $18.09 to $19.06 and last traded at $18.93, a 4.9% rise on light volume (~5,461 shares).
  • The Goldman Sachs cut the stock to a sell on Jan. 19; with one Hold and one Sell rating, MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Reduce".
  • Technically, the stock is trading near its moving averages, with a 50-day average of $18.39 and a 200-day average of $18.10.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $19.06. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 5,461 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuji Electric currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Up 4.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

About Fuji Electric

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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