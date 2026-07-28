Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,824. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,883.55. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,096 shares of the company's stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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