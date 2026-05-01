Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.590--1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.4 million.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulgent Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $15.19 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $451.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.450--1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc NASDAQ: FLGT is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company's infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent's product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fulgent Genetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fulgent Genetics wasn't on the list.

While Fulgent Genetics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here