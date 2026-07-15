Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 6.4% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.1950. Approximately 4,691,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,424,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on YMM. Nomura set a $11.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 6.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,382,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,821,000 after buying an additional 1,040,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,859,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,004,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,140,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 32,100,736 shares of the company's stock worth $344,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company's stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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