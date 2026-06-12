FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ABT Issued By Erste Group Bank

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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