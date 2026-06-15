FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for ASML in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $36.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.35. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $36.86 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ASML's FY2027 earnings at $48.50 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,539.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,371.98. ASML has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,168,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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