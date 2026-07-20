FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BUD Issued By Erste Group Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.08.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $728,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,721 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 486,842 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $31,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 691.3% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $3,636,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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