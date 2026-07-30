FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CYD Issued By Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) - Analysts at Greenridge Global lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Yuchai International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Greenridge Global has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.9%

CYD stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 198.0%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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