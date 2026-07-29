FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ITT Issued By Zacks Research

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.88. The consensus estimate for ITT's current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.75.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ITT opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $157.66 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ITT by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here