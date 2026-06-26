FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $16.50 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nucor's current full-year earnings is $17.08 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

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Nucor Stock Up 3.4%

NUE opened at $248.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Nucor has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $270.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,028,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,802,127.24. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,002,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 580.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,845 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 557,819 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $412,081,000 after buying an additional 509,019 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nucor by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 779,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 489,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780,423 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $290,405,000 after acquiring an additional 383,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc upgraded Nucor on a more favorable steel pricing outlook, suggesting margin and earnings tailwinds may be building. Nucor upgraded at KeyBanc on steel pricing outlook

KeyBanc upgraded Nucor on a more favorable steel pricing outlook, suggesting margin and earnings tailwinds may be building. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Separate Zacks coverage noted that Nucor’s rising earnings estimates, capacity expansions, acquisitions and higher steel prices support the stock’s growth outlook. Here's What Makes Nucor Stock a Solid Investment Option Now

Separate Zacks coverage noted that Nucor’s rising earnings estimates, capacity expansions, acquisitions and higher steel prices support the stock’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary around steel and industrial materials remains supportive, with broader bullish attention on steel-related equities and ETFs, which may be helping sentiment across the sector.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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