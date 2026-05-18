FY2026 Earnings Estimate for SBS Issued By Scotiabank

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst R. Pinto expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.00.

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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4772 per share. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 153.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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