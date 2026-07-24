FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Scotiabank

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

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TC Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.22%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,154,469 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $890,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $583,732,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TC Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,384,255 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $846,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,263 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,443,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,868,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,150,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. TC Energy's payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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