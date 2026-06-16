FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Terex Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.30.

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Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 565.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in Terex by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Terex by 67.5% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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