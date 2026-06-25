FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Terex Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE TEX opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 67.5% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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