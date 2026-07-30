FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TMO Issued By Erste Group Bank

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $25.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.85. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific's current full-year earnings is $25.12 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific's FY2027 earnings at $27.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $501.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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